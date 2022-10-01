Chandigarh, Oct 1 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's wife and mother on Saturday faced a protest in Sangrur district by a group of ex-servicemen demanding resumption of the Guardians of Governance (GoG) scheme recently scrapped by the AAP government.

The GoG was launched in 2017 by the Amarinder Singh government with the objective of engaging ex-servicemen to monitor government schemes in an efficient and effective manner.

Mann's wife and mother had gone to inaugurate the office of AAP MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj. When the ex-servicemen learnt about it, they reached Railway Chowk near the venue and held a protest.

The protesters were carrying black flags and raised slogans against the Mann government that had scrapped the scheme last month. They also tried to 'gherao' the vehicle carrying the chief minister's wife and mother.

However, policemen, who were deployed in strength, pushed the protesters back to make way for the vehicle to pass through.

A protester claimed the GoG had ensured proper implementation of several government schemes and demanded that it be restarted.

Ex-servicemen, who were part of the GoG scheme, also held protests at other places in the state.

