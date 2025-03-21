Chandigarh, Mar 21 (PTI) The Punjab Congress on Friday held a protest against the state government for "not keeping" its poll promise of giving Rs 1,000 per month to women yet.

Under the banner of Punjab Mahila Congress, women party workers assembled at the party office here to lodge their protest against the AAP government.

Senior party leaders, including Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Congress Legislative Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa, Congress general secretary in-charge Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and several other party legislators, were also present at the 'dharna'.

Addressing the protesters, Warring asserted that the Congress will not let AAP forget its promise to pay women Rs 1,000 every month. He said that 36 months have already passed and the government is yet to provide the financial assistance to women.

He said this was clear "cheating" with the women of Punjab who had been "deceived" by AAP.

He said not only will the Congress force the AAP government to pay Rs 1,000 per month, it will also seek a payment of Rs 36,000 as arrears to every woman.

Warring reiterated the party's demand that 33 per cent of seats in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha should be reserved for women.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa reminded AAP how the party had promised women that from April 2022 onwards, they would pay Rs 1,000 to them every month.

Addressing the gathering, Punjab Mahila Congress president Gursharan Kaur Randhawa asserted that her party will continue to fight till the women were not granted what they had been promised.

"Don't take us for granted," she warned the AAP government.

