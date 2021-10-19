Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 19 (ANI): The seat of 26-Bholath Assembly constituency in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha has fallen vacant following the resignation of Congress leader Sardar Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Punjab Vidhan Sabha Secretariat stated in a notification on Tuesday.

"It is notified that consequent upon the resignation of Sardar Sukhpal Singh Khaira, MLA, the seat of 26-Bholath Assembly Constituency in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha has fallen vacant from October 19," the notification read.

Earlier in June this year, former leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira joined Congress in presence of former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

In 2015, Khaira joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) under the leadership of party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, but again quit AAP and joined Congress in June this year. (ANI)

