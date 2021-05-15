Fatehgarh Sahib, May 15 (PTI) A head constable of the Punjab Police has been suspended after he was caught on camera stealing eggs from a cart here, officials said on Saturday.

The video of Pritpal Singh, posted with Fatehgarh Sahib police station, stealing eggs has gone viral.

The head constable in uniform is purportedly seen stealing eggs from a cart on the roadside by standing on its side when its owner is not around.

The Punjab Police has suspended the cop and a departmental enquiry has been started against him, officials said.

