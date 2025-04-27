Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 27 (ANI): Amid the ongoing "war against drugs" in Punjab, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav has instructed police officials to follow the issued deadline to conclude the 'Nasha Mukt Punjab' campaign by May 31 this year.

The DGP said that senior police officials, including the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and Commissioner of Police (CP), will have to ensure and take responsibility for a drug-free Punjab.

The instructions have been issued to SSPs to make a concrete plan to ensure that every area in the state becomes drug-free. The officials are expected to lay down their plan of action along with the deadline to eliminate drug abuse in Punjab.

If any discrepancy is found in the action plan after the deadline and drugs are discovered, the responsible officer would be punished, the DGP said.

Over two weeks ago, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Punjab police apprehended a narcotics smuggler and recovered 18.227 kg of heroin in Amritsar.

The operation led to the arrest of Hira Singh, a resident of Village Khaira, who allegedly collaborated with Pakistan-based drug trafficker Billa to smuggle heroin into the state. Singh's associate, Kulwinder Singh, is still at large, prompting ongoing raids and investigations to dismantle the entire network.

On April 8, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria held a 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh' Padyatra (War Against Drugs) in Amritsar on Tuesday. Hundreds of people joined him in the streets of the city.

The Governor's 'padyatra' against the menace of drugs covering the Gurdaspur and Amritsar districts started on April 3, and it will end today, April 8.

Earlier, Kataria visited the Golden Temple and said that he performed Ardaas for the elimination of drugs from the state.

"Today morning paid obeisance at Sri Darbar Sahib, Amritsar and had a darshan of Palki Sahib. Performed Ardaas for the elimination of drugs from Punjab," Kataria said in a post on X.

Amid the call for "war against drugs", the Punjab police has managed to constitute 1,228 village defence committees, and 162 defence committees in urban areas of the Roper range, an official said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ropar Range Harcharan Singh Bhullar said that 435 panchayats and wards have passed a resolution disallowing anyone from selling drugs, which the police consider a "big achievement."

"The Punjab government has launched a war against drugs. From January 1 to April 3, the police formed 1,228 defence committees in villages and 162 defence committees in urban areas. We have achieved success in the Ropar range. A resolution was passed in 435 panchayats and wards, and it was decided that no one can sell drugs here. This is a big achievement for the police, DIG Bhullar told ANI.

"If anyone in the Punjab police is found to be associated with drug smugglers (dealers), they will be booked, jailed and lose their job," he added.(ANI)

