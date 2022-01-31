Jalalabad (Punjab) [India], January 31 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal filed nomination from Jalalabad seat for the Punjab Assembly elections on Monday.

After filing the nomination papers, he wished Congress' candidate Mohan Singh Phalianwala, who is a former BSP leader.

Also Read | Budget Session 2022: Full Text of President Ram Nath Kovind’s Speech at Parliament.

BSP and SAD are alliance partners in the forthcoming Assembly election.

Badal said, "I would like to tell him 'Best of luck'. He is a senior leader. It is good that he is contesting."

Also Read | Economic Survey 2021-22: India’s GDP Projected to Grow at 9.2% in Current Financial Year.

Phalianwala has been pitted against Badal by Congress from Jalalabad.

Punjab assembly polls are scheduled to take place on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)