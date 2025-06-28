Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 28 (ANI): A man, identified as Kuldeep Singh Mundia, was murdered on Dhandra Road near the Missing Link 2 Highway. The deceased was the former PA of Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former MP Jagdev Singh Talwandi. The reason behind the murder is yet unknown, and police are investigating the matter.

Station House Officer (SHO) Avneet Kaur, Sadar Police Station, said that the man was travelling in a car on the highway and Police teams are conducting raids in search of the accused. He assured that the accused will be arrested soon.

Earlier, Punjab police on Thursday detained workers of the Shiromani Akali Dal party, who were protesting over the arrest of party leader Bikram Singh Majithia by the Vigilance Department.

This comes after the Punjab Vigilance Bureau took into custody SAD leader and MLA Bikram Singh Maijthia after conducting searches at his house in Amritsar.

The wife of Bikram Singh Majithia, Ganieve Kaur Majithia, said that 30 to 35 people entered their house on Wednesday without showing any warrant or document. Kaur stated that the matter is yet to be investigated. She further thanked all the SAD supporters who stood for Bikram Singh Mathithia during the raids.

"Thirty to thirty-five people entered our house. They neither showed us any warrant nor any other document...They just stormed into our house and started checking our personal belongings. They did not speak with us. I tried speaking to the officers...This is a matter that has not even been investigated. Let's see what happens. Let the government do whatever it wants...Whatever is happening is all before you. We have fought this fight and we will continue to fight...People of Majithia stand with us and they will continue to do so," Kaur said. (ANI)

