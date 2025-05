Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 7 (ANI): In a major administrative reshuffle, the Punjab government on Wednesday issued transfer and posting orders for one Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and 55 Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officers, with immediate effect.

The key transfers include Divya P (IAS, 2022) has been appointed as Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Kharar, relieving Gurmander Singh (PCS) of the charge.

Lovejeet Kalsi, (PCS, 2012) has been given the charge of Additional State Transport Commissioner, Punjab against vacant post.

Balbir Raj Singh (PCS, 2014) has been appointed Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Jalandhar, relieving Amanpal Singh, PCS of the additional charge.

Jai Inder Singh (PCS, 2016) has been appointed Sub Divisional Magistrate, Phillaur in place of Amanpal Singh, PCS.

Virpal Kaur, (PCS, 2016) has been appointed Sub Divisional Magistrate, Fazilka relieving Kanwarjeet Singh, PCS of the additional charge and in addition Regional Transport Officer, Fazilka against vacant post.

Harpreet Singh Atwal, (PCS, 2016) has been appointed Regional Transport Officer, Barnala and in addition Sub Divisional Magistrate, Barnala.

Rajesh Kumar Sharma (PCS, 2016) has been appointed Regional Transport Officer, Sangrurm, relieving Manjeet Kaur, PCS, of the additional charge.

Manjeet Kaur, (PCS, 2016) has been appointed Sub Divisional Magistrate, Bhawanigarh and in addition Sub Divisional Magistrate, Dirba in place of Rajesh Kumar Sharma, PCS.

Naman Marken, (PCS, 2016) has been appointed as Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Patiala.

Arashdeep Singh Lobana, (PCS, 2016) has been appointed as Regional Transport Officer, Pathankot and in addition Sub Divisional Magistrate, Pathankot.

Shayari Malhotra, (PCS, 2017) has been appointed as Sub Divisional Magistrate, Jalandhar-II in place of Balbir Raj Singh, PCS.

Vikramjit Singh Panthey, (PCS, 2017) has been appointed as Assistant Commissioner (General), Fazilka against vacant post.

Sanjeev Kumar, (PCS, 2018) has been appointed as Regional Transport Officer, Patiala in place of Naman Marken, PCS.

Inder Pal, (PCS, 2018) has been appointed as Regional Transport Officer, SBS Nagar against vacant post.

Harnoor Kaur Dhillon, (PCS, 2020) has been appointed as Sub Divisional Magistrate, Batala and in addition Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Batala in place of Vikramjit Singh Panthey, PCS.

Gagandeep Singh (PCS, 2020) has been appointed as Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Bathinda.

Baljeet Kaur (PCS, 2020) has been appointed as Regional Transport Officer, Sri Muktsar Sahib, relieving Sanjeev Kumar, PCS, of the additional charge and in addition Sub Divisional Magistrate, Sri Muktsar Sahib.

Anil Gupta (PCS, 2020) has been appointed as Sub Divisional Magistrate, Ferozepur against a vacant post.

Puneet Sharma, (PCS, 2022) has been appointed as Regional Transport Officer, Bathinda against vacant post.

Harjot Kaur, (PCS, 2022) has been appointed as Assistant Commissioner (General), Ferozepur and in addition Chief Minister's Field Officer, Ferozepur against vacant posts.

Irwan Kour, (PCS, 2022) has been appointed as Sub Divisional Magistrate, Kapurthala and in addition Regional Transport Officer, Kapurthala against vacant post.

Tushita Gulati (PCS, 2022) has been appointed as Regional Transport Officer, Moga, relieving Sarangpreet Singh Aujla, PCS, of the additional charge.

Gursimranjeet Kaur, (PCS, 2022) has been appointed as Sub Divisional Magistrate, Hoshiarpur in place of Sanjeev Kumar, PCS.

Gagandeep Singh, (PCS, 2022) has been appointed as Regional Transport Officer, Mansa against vacant post and in addition Sub Divisional Magistrate, Budhlada.

Amanpal Singh (PCS, 2022) has been appointed as Regional Transport Officer, Jalandhar, relieving Shri Balbir Raj Singh, PCS, of the additional charge.

Sanjeev Kumar (PCS, 2022) has been appointed as Regional Transport Officer, Hoshiarpur.

Gurmander Singh (PCS, 2023) has been appointed as the Chief Minister's Field Officer, Gurdaspur, against the vacant post.

Gurmit Singh (PCS, 2023) has been appointed as Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Ferozepur and in addition, Regional Transport Officer, Ferozepur.

Sukhraj Singh Dhillon (PCS, 2023) has been appointed as Sub Divisional Magistrate, Maur Mandi and in addition Sub Divisional Magistrate, Rampura Phul in place of Shri Gagandeep Singh, PCS.

Rajpal Singh Sekhon (PCS, 2023) has been appointed as Regional Transport Officer, SAS Nagar.

Chetan Bunger, (PCS, 2023) has been appointed as Sub Divisional Magistrate, Amloh and in addition Regional Transport Officer, Fatehgarh Sahib.

Hitesh Vir Gupta, (PCS, 2024) has been appointed as Sub Divisional Magistrate, Zira in place of Gurmit Singh, PCS.

Kapil Jindal, (PCS, 2024) has been appointed as Regional Transport Officer, Tarn Taran.

Navjot Sharma (PCS, 2024) has been appointed as Regional Transport Officer, Gurdaspur.

Amandeep Singh Mavi, (PCS, 2025) has been appointed as Chief Minister's Field Officer, Fazilka against vacant post.

Gurkiran Deep Singh, (PCS, 2025) has been appointed as Chief Minister's Field Officer, Faridkot in place of Tushita Gulati, PCS.

Jasjit Singh, (PCS, 2025) has been appointed as Chief Minister's Field Officer, Roopnagar against vacant post.

Jugraj Singh Kahlon, (PCS, 2025) has been appointed as Chief Minister's Field Officer, Barnala against vacant post.

Parampreet Singh, (PCS, 2025) has been appointed as Chief Minister's Field Officer, Hoshiarpur against vacant post.

Khushpreet Singh (PCS, 2025) has been appointed as the Chief Minister's Field Officer, Amritsar, against the vacant post.

Ramanjeet, (PCS, 2025) has been appointed as Chief Minister's Field Officer, Bathinda against vacant post.

Amandeep (PCS, 2025) has been appointed as Assistant Commissioner (General), Amritsar, in place of Gursimranjeet Kaur, PCS.

Vishal Watts, (PCS, 2025) has been appointed as Chief Minister's Field Officer, Kapurthala against vacant post.

Rakesh Parkash, (PCS, 2025) has been appointed as Chief Minister's Field Officer, Malerkotla against vacant post.

Jagdeep Singh, (PCS, 2025) has been appointed as Chief Minister's Field Officer, SBS Nagar against vacant post.

Shankar Sharma (PCS, 2025) has been appointed as the Chief Minister's Field Officer, Fatehgarh Sahib, against the vacant post.

Gagandeep, (PCS, 2025) has been appointed as Chief Minister's Field Officer, Moga relieving Hitesh Vir Gupta, PCS of the additional charge.

Gurmit Singh, (PCS, 2025) has been appointed as Chief Minister's Field Officer, SAS Nagar against vacant post.

Lovepreet Singh, (PCS, 2025) has been appointed as Assistant Commissioner (General), Sangrur against vacant post.

Satish Chander, (PCS, 2025) has been appointed as Chief Minister's Field Officer, Patiala in place of Navjot Sharma, PCS.

Navdeep Singh, (PCS, 2025) has been appointed as Chief Minister's Field Officer, Jalandhar in place of Inder Pal, PCS.

Harpreet Singh, (PCS, 2025) has been appointed as Chief Minister's Field Officer, Mansa against vacant post.

Vikramjit, (PCS, 2025) has been appointed as Chief Minister's Field Officer, Pathankot against vacant post.

Rohit Jindal (PCS, 2025) has been appointed as Assistant Commissioner (General), Jalandhar against a vacant post.

Karanvir Singh (PCS, 2025) has been appointed as the Chief Minister's Field Officer, Tarn Taran, against the vacant post.

Rupali Tandon (PCS, 2025) has been appointed as Chief Minister's Field Officer, Sri Muktsar Sahib, in place of Puneet Sharma, PCS. (ANI)

