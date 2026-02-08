Chandigarh [India], February 8 (ANI): Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday held a Samaadhaan Shivir at Guru Dronacharya Stadium in Daddumajra, for residents of Dhanas and Daddumajra, reaffirming the Chandigarh Administration's commitment to citizen-centric, transparent and responsive governance.

This was the first-of-its-kind Samaadhaan Shivir organised by the Chandigarh Administration. Present on the occasion were Chandigarh Chief Secretary H. Rajesh Prasad, along with senior officers of the Chandigarh Administration and representatives from various departments.

During the Samaadhaan Shivir, residents of Dhanas and Daddumajra presented their grievances and concerns in detail, one by one, before the Administrator.

The issues raised spanned civic amenities, public services, sanitation, water supply, electricity, roads, street lighting, housing, health services, education, social welfare schemes, solid waste management, public safety, and other infrastructure and service-delivery matters.

Officers of the concerned departments were present at the venue and provided on-the-spot factual updates regarding the status of the grievances, clarified queries raised by the residents, and explained the steps already taken or proposed to be taken for their resolution. Many matters were resolved on the spot, while policy-related issues were addressed for appropriate action.

During the Samaadhaan Shivir held at Guru Dronacharya Stadium, Daddumajra, teams from various departments of the Chandigarh Administration received a total of 76 grievances from residents, of which 40 were personally heard by the Administrator today. The complaints were duly recorded by the departmental teams present at the venue and forwarded to the concerned authorities for necessary action and time-bound redressal.

The Administrator issued clear, time-bound directions to the relevant officers to address grievances promptly, emphasising the importance of coordinated efforts, accountability, and regular follow-up to ensure effective outcomes.

The Administrator assured that all grievances raised during the Samaadhaan Shivir today would be resolved promptly. He stated that he, along with all officers of the Chandigarh Administration, remains readily available to address citizens' issues and concerns and emphasised that grievances are regularly addressed during the weekly Janta Darbar, which provides an accessible platform for public interaction. He added that if any issue remains unaddressed, citizens are welcome to approach the Janta Darbar or visit Lok Bhavan for redressal.

He further stated that such Samaadhaan Shivirs will be held monthly at various locations across the city, particularly in colonies, so residents can raise their grievances in person and interact directly with the Administration.

On the occasion, Gulab Chand Kataria formally launched the Lok Samadhan - Unified Online Grievance Monitoring System of the Chandigarh Administration. The portal, available at https://loksamadhan.chd.gov.in, enables citizens to register and monitor their grievances online at any time, from anywhere, eliminating the need for repeated in-person visits to government offices. Citizens can also register their grievances through the online portal for redressal.

Under the Lok Samadhan system, citizens can submit grievances via mandatory registration using a valid mobile number, with verification via OTP. Upon submission, an electronic acknowledgement, along with a unique Grievance Number, is generated and sent to the complainant via SMS, enabling real-time tracking of grievance status and ensuring transparency in the redressal process.

The Lok Samadhan portal provides a centralised digital mechanism for receiving, processing, monitoring and resolving public grievances across departments. The system facilitates structured workflows, defined timelines for disposal, and effective inter-departmental coordination, while significantly reducing manual intervention and paperwork. This initiative is expected to enhance administrative efficiency, strengthen accountability and ensure the timely delivery of public services.

The Administrator stated that the implementation of LokSamadhan will significantly strengthen the public grievance redressal mechanism, improve interdepartmental coordination, and further enhance citizens' confidence in the Chandigarh Administration. (ANI)

