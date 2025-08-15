Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 15 (ANI): Punjab Governor and Chandigarh's Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria hoisted the tricolor during the Independence Day celebrations at Chandigarh's Sector 17 Parade Ground, delivering a spirited address that honoured the sacrifices of freedom fighters, lauded the bravery of the armed forces, and reminded citizens of their duty to protect the nation's unity and integrity.

Paying rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and other freedom fighters, Kataria said that August 15 was not only the day India broke free from 200 years of colonial rule but also a celebration of its cultural unity. He particularly emphasised Punjab's unmatched contribution to the independence movement, recalling the sacrifices of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Lala Lajpat Rai, Shaheed Udham Singh and Kartar Singh Sarabha.

"Punjab's soil is soaked with the blood of martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation," he said, adding that the Jallianwala Bagh massacre would forever remain a symbol of sacrifice.

Warning against ongoing threats from neighbouring countries through cross-border terrorism, drug smuggling and arms trafficking, Kataria praised the armed forces and security agencies for their vigilance and courage. He hailed recent operations such as Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev as proof of India's readiness to take decisive action in the face of provocation.

Detailing Operation Sindoor, conducted on May 7 this year in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, he said Indian forces destroyed enemy hideouts, intercepted hundreds of drones and missiles, and struck deep into enemy territory.

Operation Mahadev, carried out jointly by the Army, Central Reserve Police Force and Jammu and Kashmir Police, resulted in the elimination of three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack. "These operations have sent a clear message to the world -- India will not bow down to terrorism and will respond in its own language," Kataria asserted.

He commended the youth of Chandigarh for volunteering in large numbers for the Civil Defence force during Operation Sindoor. Quoting poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, Kataria said their participation reflected sensitivity, awareness and readiness to serve the nation in times of need. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also praised this initiative in his Mann Ki Baat address, recognising the commitment shown by the city's young citizens.

On the issue of narcotics, Kataria described drugs as "a threat to the very foundation of our society" and urged young people to reject them completely to help build a strong and healthy India. He said the Punjab Government and Chandigarh Administration were working relentlessly through anti-drug drives, rehabilitation programmes and awareness campaigns, with active support from NGOs, schools and colleges.

Highlighting Punjab's recent achievements in public welfare, Kataria expressed satisfaction that the state was setting new benchmarks in transparency, inclusive growth and citizen-focused governance. He said Punjab had established 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics -- the majority in rural areas and 316 in urban centres -- to provide accessible healthcare at people's doorsteps, with 200 more clinics in the pipeline.

"Under the Mukhya Mantri Sehat Yojana, Punjab had become the first state in the country to offer cashless treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh per family, irrespective of income category." This, he said, would benefit around 65 lakh families. Emergency health services were also being strengthened, with the addition of 104 new high-tech ambulances.

Reflecting on India's progress since independence, the Governor said that in the 79 years since 1947, the nation had made remarkable strides in agriculture, industry, science, technology and defence. However, he stressed the need for development to be rooted in moral, social and environmental values to ensure holistic nation-building.

"On this Independence Day, let us resolve to preserve the freedom earned through immense sacrifice, and work together for an India that is strong, self-reliant and prosperous," Kataria said.

He concluded his address with chants of Jai Hind and Bharat Mata Ki Jai, met with thunderous applause from the gathering. (ANI)

