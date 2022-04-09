Bhatinda (Punjab) [India], April 9 (ANI): Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit and Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday conferred degrees to the students of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University (MRSPTU) during the first convocation ceremony, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Addressing the students, the Chief Minister congratulated students for getting degrees from the premier institutes and said the state government is committed to stop the brain drain from Punjab by creating new opportunities so that the youth should not go to foreign shores in pursuit of their dreams.

He said it would be the other way round when people from foreign countries shall flock to Punjab to work here, the release read.

The Chief Minister said that this is the era of technical education and therefore the current education needs to be in sync with the employment opportunities available.

Seeking some time to create an industry-friendly environment in the state to provide employment in the state itself, he appealed to youngsters to serve their own motherland, it said in a press release.

Mann also appealed to the parents to give freedom to their children, especially girls to excel in the field of their choices. He said parents should stop spoon-feeding their children and should rather strengthen their skills by providing them with an open environment to prove themselves.

Purohit delivering the convocation address said that technologists are problem solvers who search for quicker, better and less expensive ways to meet tough challenges and varieties like MRSPTU gear up the technologists to fulfil these challenges.

He called upon young technologists that instead of looking for job opportunities, they should be job creators adding that through start-ups and entrepreneurship they can create enterprises, which will create wealth for the nation, society and people.

Purohit called upon the MRSPTU to take a lead in creating an eco-system for entrepreneurship and innovation amongst its constituent colleges and hoped that setting up of innovation and incubation centres in on its radar.

Mann conferred degrees and gold medals to the Post Graduate students of the University whereas Vikas Garg Chairman Board of Studies of the University gave degrees to graduates.

Purohit and Mann also inaugurated 75 online certificate courses in emerging technologies started by the MRSPTU. (ANI)

