Chandigarh, Mar 29 (PTI) Cracking down on buses plying illegally in Punjab, Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to launch an intensive drive to check such vehicles across the state.

Bhullar, who held a meeting with secretaries of all the Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) here, said that strict action should be taken against the illegally operating buses, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, the state transport minister directed all the RTAs to coordinate with the officials of Punjab Roadways to check the illegal operation of buses.

Meanwhile, Punjab Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Baljit Kaur on Tuesday said a total amount of Rs 214.16 crore has been released under the Post-matric Scholarship for SC students and the Shagun scheme.

"Clearing the pendency till March 2022, Rs 184 crore has been released under Post-matric (SC) Scholarship, while Rs 30.16 crore released under Shagun scheme up to December 2021 as I had promised to clear the pendency while taking the charge of the department," she said in an official statement.

