Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 28 (ANI): The Punjab Government on Tuesday directed the private schools operating in the state not to impose books, published by private publishers on the students studying in their schools.

The state government has recommended the private schools to use books published by the certified institutes, as per an official release by the Punjab government.

Also Read | RPF Personnel in Maharashtra Saves Passenger From Running Over by Train at Kalyan Railway Station; Watch Video.

According to the Punjab School Education Department, the Director Education (SS) has issued letters to the management of all private schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Punjab School Education Board.

This has been suggested to protect the interests of the students, it added.

Also Read | Uttarakhand's COVID-19 Cases Rise to 6587 With 259 New Infections Reported Today: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 28, 2020.

"Some management of private schools are imposing books, published by private publishers on the students studying in their schools. Students and their parents have to buy these books at exorbitant prices," said the state government's spokesperson. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)