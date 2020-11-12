Chandigarh, Nov 12 (PTI) The Punjab government on Thursday said it has released funds worth Rs 405.34 crore towards payment of various schemes and development projects including a sum of Rs 197.46 crore on account of social security pensions and other financial assistance schemes.

An official spokesperson said these funds have been released to boost overall development and growth in the state.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has directed all departments to intensify efforts towards additional resource mobilisation by cutting down wasteful expenditure to further consolidate the state's fiscal position, especially due to a sluggish economy amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

The official said Rs 197.46 crore has been released for making payment towards social security pensions and other financial assistance schemes to nearly 25.57 lakh beneficiaries, including elderly, widows and destitute women, dependent children and the disabled, for the month of October.

Among other schemes, a sum of Rs 64.19 crore has been released on account of mid-day meals and Rs 18.36 crore towards the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin).

