Chandigarh, Jun 7 (PTI) Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit Wednesday expressed concern over the use of drones for drug smuggling from across the border and stressed the need for proactive measures to counteract the nefarious activities.

Purohit began his two-day visit to Punjab's border districts with his first tour to Gurdaspur on Wednesday.

He will also be visiting Amritsar, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran and Fazilka. It was his fourth visit to the border districts of Punjab.

Purohit visited the border village of Dharamkot Randhawa near Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur on Wednesday.

"The visit aimed to assess the existing security measures, understand the evolving threat landscape, and bolster the morale of the people residing in the border villages," said an official statement.

Accompanied by Chief Secretary of Punjab V K Janjua, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav and other senior government officials, law enforcement agencies, and security forces, the governor's tour covered several key locations where border surveillance and protection mechanisms are deployed.

During his visit to Dharamkot Randhawa, the governor engaged in comprehensive discussions with security personnel, local authorities, and community representatives to gain insights into the prevailing security situation.

The primary focus was on examining utilization of drone technology by bad elements to facilitate cross-border infiltration and drug smuggling, it said.

The governor told reporters in Gurdaspur that he has spoken to local people there, heard their problems and will solve them.

"The main concern is drones (from Pakistan) which are coming and (bringing) drugs," Purohit said.

He praised the Gurdaspur district administration for setting up a village-level defence committee to check the drug menace.

Replying to a question, Purohit slammed Pakistan for using its proxy war against India through smuggling of narcotics by drones.

"Pakistan cannot fight directly. It is trying to spoil our generations through drugs …we have to challenge it and defeat it," the governor said.

The governor emphasized the need for proactive measures to counteract the nefarious activities and preserve the integrity of the region.

Addressing the inhabitants of the border villages, Purohit applauded their resilience and acknowledged the critical role they play in maintaining the security of the nation.

The governor encouraged residents to remain vigilant, act as the eyes and ears of the security forces, and promptly report any suspicious activities in their vicinity.

He underscored the importance of active community participation and collaboration between law enforcement agencies and local residents.

The governor called for a united front against the perpetrators of crime and urged the people to come forward with any information that could assist in curbing illegal activities.

He assured the people that their safety and well-being are of paramount importance and emphasized that no stone would be left unturned in providing necessary resources and support to strengthen border security operations.

