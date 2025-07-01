Chandigarh, Jul 1 (PTI) The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday arrested a head constable while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, officials said.

The head constable, Raj Kumar, was posted as personal security officer (PSO) with Bhucho DSP in Bathinda district, they said.

An official spokesperson said Raj Kumar has been arrested following a complaint filed by a resident of Kalyan Sukha village in Nathana tehsil.

The complainant approached the Bureau alleging that due to a dispute over agricultural land, the other group got registered a false case against her husband and both her sons at police station Nathana, which was being investigated by deputy superintendent of police Bhucho.

Subsequently, Raj Kumar made two phone calls from her mobile number and informed that he had spoken to the DSP regarding this re-investigation and only the DSP's signature on the report was pending.

For getting the case cancelled, he demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh. Accused Raj Kumar told the complainant that Rs 1 lakh should be paid immediately as the first installment so that he could get the work done.

The complainant recorded this conversation on her mobile phone and submitted it to the Bureau.

The spokesperson said after verification of the complaint, a Vigilance Bureau team from Bathinda range laid a trap and apprehended Kumar while accepting Rs 1 lakh as a bribe from the complainant.

A case under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at VB police station Bathinda range.

During further investigation of the case, if the involvement of any other police personnel comes to light, he would also be named in the case, he said.

