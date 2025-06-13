Chandigarh, Jun 13 (PTI) Reaffirming the state government's commitment to timely, accessible and quality healthcare in Punjab, Health Minister Balbir Singh on Friday flagged off 46 hi-tech ambulances, further enhancing the emergency medical services across the state.

This expansion takes Punjab's emergency ambulance fleet strength to 371, significantly boosting its lifesaving capabilities, an official statement said.

The newly inducted fleet also includes seven 'Child Memorial Ambulances' dedicated to Samana (Patiala) in memory of the seven children who lost their lives in a road accident on May 7 this year.

These ambulances, equipped with cutting-edge advanced medical equipment, will serve as a tribute while strengthening emergency response in the region, Singh said.

He said all newly inducted ambulances are fitted with state-of-the-art medical equipment including oxygen and ambu-bag, life-saving drugs and GPS-enabled tracking systems to ensure rapid response -- 15 minutes in urban areas and 20 minutes in rural areas -- which is among the best in the country and well within the international standards.

"Our goal is to further reduce this to 10 minutes, ensuring critical care reaches patients within the golden hour," he added.

The '108' Ambulance Service, Punjab's most trusted emergency response network, has served over 30 lakh citizens since its inception in 2011, providing critical care during accidents, cardiac emergencies, maternal health crises and trauma cases, the statement said.

"The 108 service is the backbone of our emergency healthcare system. With these new ambulances, we are ensuring that no call for help goes unanswered," Singh said.

The health minister emphasised that the first hour after an emergency is considered the 'golden hour', when timely medical intervention can save lives. The 108 ambulances, working in close coordination with the Sadak Surakhiya Force (SSF), have played a pivotal role in reducing fatalities by providing immediate on-site medical aid, he said.

Singh also commended the dedicated teams of paramedics, drivers and emergency responders for their relentless service.

The new ambulances will be deployed across various districts of Punjab to strengthen emergency services at the grassroots level.

