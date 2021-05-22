Chandigarh, May 22 (PTI) The Punjab Excise and Taxation Department on Saturday busted an illegal liquor manufacturing unit at Badal village of Muktsar district, said officials.

Joint Excise Commissioner Naresh Dubey said 1,500 litres of liquor, empty bottles of extra neutral alcohol, fake holograms and labels of various liquor brands were seized from the illegal factory.

He said the factory manager, Anand Sharma, and one of his accomplices have been arrested.

Dubey said the liquor factory was being run under the guise of a bottling plant.

A case has been registered and further investigation is under way, he said.

