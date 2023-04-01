Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 1 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced that the Kiratpur Sahib-Anandpur Sahib-Nangal-Una toll plaza will be made free.

While making the announcement Bhagwant Mann also mentioned that the company which was given the responsibility to manage the toll had flouted norms on multiple occasions and as a result, their application to levy the toll on the plaza in the future would be rejected.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took to Twitter and said, "We will not tolerate looting of people's money. Today Kiratpur Sahab-C Anandpur Sahib-Nangal-Una toll plaza will be made free. The public will save 10 lakh 12 thousand rupees a day. The company has extended the period by 582 days. Application Rejected. Company Violation of Agreement Multiple Times. Details Soon".

Earlier last month Bhagwant Mann also announced the closure of the toll plazas at Majari, Nangal Shaheedan and Mangarh.

While addressing a press conference he said, "Former PWD ministers such as the Congress's Partap Singh Bajwa, Akali Dal Parminder Singh Dhindsa and Sukhbir Singh Badal had looted public money".

"With the closure of these three tolls public would now be able to save Rs 10.52 lakh daily," he added.

In 2022 in the month of December Bhagwant Mann also announced the closure of the Lachowal toll plaza on the Hoshiarpur-Tanda road. While addressing the media he mentioned that the previous governments mortgaged the roads of Punjab to make profits and that his government will take steps to ensure that people are given relief.

"The state government has taken a stand for the public to shut down this toll plaza and put an end to the harassment of the general public," CM Mann said. (ANI)

