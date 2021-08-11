Hoshiarpur, Aug 11 (PTI) A man in a village here has been booked for raping 17-year-old girl on the pretext of marrying here, police said Wednesday.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He raped the victim many times on the pretext of marrying her, according to the complaint.

Police said efforts were on to arrest the accused.

