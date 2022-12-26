Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], December 26 (ANI): Two masked robbers, armed with lethal weapons, forcefully entered the office of Darshan Lal Baweja, the former Chairman of Ludhiana's Market Committee and robbed him off Rs 80,000, according to Police.

The incident happened on Sunday, December 25 at around 2 pm in the afternoon. Police have registered a case on the basis of a complaint received and are investigating the matter.

"Around 2 pm, two masked robbers carrying weapons robbed the office of Ludhiana's former Chairman of the market committee Darshan Lal Baweja and stole approx Rs 80,000 kept in the office. We have filed a case & investigation is underway," said Assistant Commissioner of Police Gurdev Singh.

Earlier this month, the mobile phone of a Norwegian cyclist who had come to participate in the solo world cycling tour was also robbed off his mobile phone by snatchers. After receiving a complaint, Police swung into action and recovered the phone. Two persons were also arrested for their involvement in the crime.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner MS Sidhu called Aspen (the Norwegian national) to his office and returned the phone. (ANI)

