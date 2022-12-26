Sonbhadra/ Kaushambi, Dec 25: Two incident of rape were reported in two districts of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

In Sonbhadra, a woman in her complaint alleged that one Sunil Kumar raped her on August 6 and recorded the act on mobile, Station House Officer (Babhni) Manoj Kumar Singh said.

She also alleged that the accused threatened her of uploading on the internet and sexually exploited her several times. Following this, an FIR was lodged under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act, police said, adding efforts are on to nab the accused.

In Kaushambi, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a youth in a village in Manjhanpur, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Thursday when the woman was alone in her house and one Naresh Patel (25) entered her house on the pretext of asking for water and raped her, Additional SP Samar Bahadur Singh said.

An FIR was registered on Friday and the accused has been arrested, Singh said, adding a probe is on in the matter.