Firozpur (Punjab) [India], November 1 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in an open stubble storage house built by a private company in Saiyanwala village in Punjab's Firozpur late on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Visuals from the scene showed paddy straw collected from hundreds of acres of fields being reduced to ashes.

Following information, fire brigades from nearby cities reached the spot and launched an operation to control the fire.

Fire Officer Prabhdeep Singh said, "The fire broke out in the evening hours, and the reason is still unknown."

"Multiple fire brigades are working to contain the fire. The fire has spread over a large area as the stubble from multiple acres of farms was stored here," he said.

"Efforts to bring the situation under control are on," he added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

