Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 1 (ANI): Punjab Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond alleged that "drugs reached every house" in Punjab during the ten years of the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance government.

He further alleged that the Aam Admi Party (AAP)-led government in Punjab has "proof" of their link with the drug smugglers.

On action taken against Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a money laundering case linked to drugs, Sond told ANI a day earlier, "Everyone knows in Punjab that before the formation of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) government in Punjab in 2007, no one had heard the name of heroin in the state...The SAD-BJP government was in power in Punjab for 10 years, and during that tenure, drugs reached every house in Punjab...Today, the government has proof of their involvement with drug smugglers, and action is being taken accordingly".

Meanwhile, on Saturday, former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Siddharth Chattopadhyaya said that irrefutable evidence is present against Bikram Singh Majithia linking him to drug traffickers.

Chattopadhyaya alleged that crucial evidence against Majithia has existed since 2012.

"These are young and new officers who have shown the courage to work. I had gone there to guide them that the evidence has been in the file since 2012. So, use it and present it before the court. This is irrefutable and on-record evidence, legally acceptable in court as evidence. But with his influence, he had suppressed it," the former DGP told ANI.

Majithia was sent to seven days of police custody by a Mohali court on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case linked to drugs.

He will be produced before the court again on July 2.

Earlier, the Public Prosecutor Advocate Ferry Sofat told ANI, "Bikram Singh Majithia's income of Rs 540 crore remains undisclosed, and he could not mention any details about it."

He informed the court that there were large and unexplained cash deposits made by Saraya Industries, a company operated by Majithia's family since the 1950s.

The court was also informed that Majithia had allegedly threatened the investigating officers during his arrest, and the incident was captured on video. (ANI)

