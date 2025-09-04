Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 4 (ANI): Punjab Finance, Planning, Excise and Taxation Minister Advocate Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday called upon the Government of India to demonstrate the same humanitarian spirit towards Punjab as it has shown in extending aid to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, as per a release.

He questioned the Union Government's priorities, asking why relief materials were swiftly dispatched to Afghanistan, while flood-affected Punjab is facing delays in receiving financial and humanitarian assistance.

In a press communique issued here, the Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema emphasised that Punjab, had consistently contributed to the nation's food security and economic strength and deserved timely and adequate assistance in its hour of need.

"If humanitarian aid can be sent across borders, then why the hesitation in helping our own people?" he questioned.

The Minister urged the Centre to prioritise the welfare of flood-affected citizens and expedite the release of relief packages, infrastructure support, and rehabilitation measures. He reiterated the Punjab Government's commitment to opt every measure in providing relief to flood-ravaged people.

Giving a call to all to donate generously to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, the Finance Minister assured the transparency and accountability in utilising any aid received, ensuring that every rupee reaches those who need it most.

Meanwhile, welcoming the reduction in GST rates in favour of consumers, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was demanding it from the outset.

He said the benefits of the new 2-Slab GST rate structure should be passed on to the common people, making it more relatable and impactful, besides ensuring that those struggling with inflation can get relief.

Punjab Finance Minister also recalled that when the GST system was first introduced, all states supported it on the condition that the Centre would compensate them for any revenue loss until their economies stabilised.

"The economies of the states are still not stable, and the latest GST rate cuts will have a further impact on them," said Finance Minister Cheema.

Calling on the Union government to continue providing GST compensation, as promised, to states, Cheema argued that this support is crucial for ensuring fiscal stability, especially given the challenges and disasters many states are currently facing.

Further, Cheema appealed to the Union government to provide both continued GST compensation and quick financial aid for the flood victims. (ANI)

