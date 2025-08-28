North Goa (Goa) [India], August 28 (ANI): Vishnu Vishnoi, a 32-year-old wanted in a Punjab murder case, was arrested in Goa on August 26 by a special police team.

Six others who were detained with him were later released after their role was not established.

The operation was carried out by a special 20-member team from the Mapusa subdivision, and Vishnoi has been handed over to the Punjab Police, while the six others were released as no involvement in the crime was found.

According to the official statement, "On 26.08.2025, information was received from Punjab Police to SP North Goa that one Mr. Vishnu Vishnoi S/o Sangram Ramji, age 32 yrs r/o Surta Nagar, Khudala, Tal- Loni, Dist.- Jodhpur, Rajasthan, who is wanted in Punjab State Crime Police Station, SAS Nagar Crime No. 006/2025 U/s 111 r/w 3(5) BNS and Sec. 25(6), 25(7) of the Arms Act, is hiding in Goa and requested to intercept him. He was also wanted in a murder case vide FIR No. 162 dated 07.07.2025 under sections 103, 3(5) BNS, and 25/27, 54, 59 Arms Act PS City-1, Abohar, Distt. Fazilka distt."

"Accordingly, as per the directions of Rahul Gupta, IPS, and under the supervision of Smt Varsha Sharma, IPS, DIG Range, a special team of 20 personnel from the Mapusa subdivision was formed. They acted swiftly, and Mr. Vishnu Vishnoi S/o Sangram Ramji, age 32 yrs r/o Rajasthan, was traced, who was hiding in one of the hotels in the Anjuna Police Station jurisdiction along with his other six friends," the release reads.

The operation, led by Police Inspector (PI) Nikhil Palekar and Police Subinspector (PSI) Swapnil Naik, was carried out smoothly.

"Operation was well planned and executed. Team was led by PI Nikhil Palekar (Mapusa PS) and PSI Swapnil Naik (Anjuna PS). Custody of Mr. Vishnu Vishnoi S/o Sangram Ramji, age 32 yrs r/o Rajasthan was handed over to Punjab State Crime Police, whereas the other six persons have been bound over since their involvement was not found in the above crime," the release added. (ANI)

