Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 15 (ANI): Delhi's new Lieutenant Governor, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, arrived in Amritsar on Sunday to offer prayers and seek blessings at Harmandir Sahib, also known as Golden Temple.

On a visit to his hometown, Amritsar, thousands thronged the Airport to welcome LG Sandhu, where he was also given a formal Guard of Honour.

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Speaking to reporters, Sandhu said, "I have come to offer prayers at Darbar Sahib and seek blessings."

He also stated that, "I was also given the responsibility of Delhi a few days ago. I sought blessings to work with determination. There are many challenges, but we will turn them into opportunities."

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During his visit, he also proceeded to Teja Singh Samundri Hall. Upon Sandhu's arrival at Samundri Hall, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) representatives welcomed and felicitated him.

Several religious and social dignitaries were also present on this occasion. Sandhu also visited the Martyrs Memorial in Jalianwala Bagh to offer his homage.

Taranjit is the grandson of the eminent Sikh leader, Teja Singh Samundri.

Earlier, on March 11, Sandhu took the oath of office in the presence of Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Taranjit Sandhu is part of the major administrative reshuffle of Governors and Lieutenant Governors across the country.

In the reshuffle, Taranjit Singh Sandhu replaced VK Saxena, who has now been appointed as the Ladakh LG. He was also a BJP candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters, he said that Delhi has been his 'karmabhoomi' (workplace). He called for a solution-oriented approach across party lines to resolve the challenges faced by the national capital.

Sandhu said, "Delhi has several stakeholders, and Delhi has also been my karmabhoomi (workplace). I have studied and worked here. Together we will work for Delhi's development. PM Modi has a vision for India, and Delhi is the capital. The elected government and all the stakeholders have a responsibility. The challenges will keep on increasing. However, there are challenges in other places as well. It is our responsibility to turn challenges into opportunities. Everyone together, irrespective of the party, must work together to find solutions to the various problems." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)