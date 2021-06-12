Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 12 (ANI): The Haryana-based man whose credentials and documents were used to rent the hideout flat at Kolkata for slain gangsters-turned-drug-smugglers, Jaipal Bhullar and Jaspreet Singh alias Jassi, was arrested by the Punjab Police on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Sumit Kumar, a resident of Meham in Haryana.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Counter-Intelligence and Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) Amit Prasad said, "We have managed to nab Sumit, a close associate-cum-business-partner of Bharat Kumar, who helped Jaipal Bhullar and Jassi in escaping from Morena, Gwalior and arranged a hideout for them in Kolkata, after they killed two ASIs, Bhagwan Singh and Dalwinderjit Singh of Jagraon Police at grain market of Jagraon on May 15, 2021 evening".

Bharat was arrested with a 0.30 bore pistol and Honda Accord car from near Shambhu Border in Rajpura on June 9 and it is on his disclosures that Punjab Police gave information to the West Bengal Police about the gangster duo's hideout in Kolkata.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that both Sumit Kumar and Bharat Kumar, business partners since 2015, were involved in the illegal sale of fancy mobile numbers, including mobile numbers of foreign-based telecoms, purchased from different countries and other states, and further used to sell them across Punjab, Haryana at exorbitant rates.

Prasad said, "Bharat has also been found to be in possession of an official ID of Constable Amarjit Singh, which was used to evade toll plazas while escaping from Gwalior".

Bharat has claimed that Constable Amarjit was his and Sumit's mutual friend.

"Police are investigating the reason why Bharat possessed Amarjit's official ID, and if the latter had any knowledge about his official ID being misused by Bharat," ADGP said.

Further investigation to understand the role of Bharat and Sumit in criminal actions and activities is underway. (ANI)

