Chandigarh, Apr 12 (PTI) Punjab Police on Friday claimed to have arrested an operative of the banned terrorist outfit Khalistan Zindabad Force from the national capital, who was running a terrorist recruitment and funding module from Germany.

Prabhpreet Singh was arrested by Punjab Police's State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar.

"In a major breakthrough SSOC, #Amritsar arrests Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) operative Prabhpreet Singh Germany from #Delhi International Airport. He was running terrorist recruitment, funding and aiding module from #Germany," Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav posted on X.

He said the Punjab Police is working to unearth the KZF network.

According to an official statement, in 2020, secret information was received at SSOC, Amritsar that KZF terrorist Jagdish Singh Bhura is planning to hit some high-profile targets in Punjab and to accomplish this task, he has provided weapons and financial support to his India-based associates.

Punjab Police busted the module by arresting four operatives of the organisation and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, said the statement.

In this regard, a case dated December 19, 2020, was registered under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Arms Act at the Police Station State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar.

DGP Yadav, according to the official statement, said during investigations, the arrested accused had disclosed that they were working on the directions of wanted terrorist Bhura and his close aide Prabhpreet Singh.

The arrested persons had also revealed that they were planning to hit high-profile targets, he added.

He said since Prabhpreet Singh was living in Germany, Punjab Police, after nominating him in this case, got a Look Out Circular issued against him through the Bureau of Immigration, New Delhi to ensure his arrest.

"On Wednesday, immigration authorities at the IGI Airport in Delhi informed us about the detention of Prabhpreet Singh. Subsequently, a team of SSOC Amritsar rushed to Delhi and arrested the accused," said the DGP.

Sharing more details, Additional IG, SSOC, Amritsar Sukhminder Singh Mann on Friday said preliminary investigations have revealed that Prabhpreet Singh went to Poland on a valid visa in 2017, and crossed over to Germany by road in 2020.

"To attain permanent residence in Germany, he applied for political asylum," he added.

"While living in Germany, the accused came in touch with Belgium-based KZF terrorist Jagdish Singh Bhura and got involved in anti-national activities," Mann said, adding that the accused arranged funding and weapons to his Indian associates to carry out targeted killings and other disruptive activities.

He said further investigations are being conducted to unearth the whole network of Prabhpreet Singh and the module he is working for.

