Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 16 (ANI): In a decisive crackdown on drug networks amidst the ongoing anti-drugs campaign 'Yudh Nadhian Virudh', Amritsar Rural Police has busted a narco-terrorism hawala racket with the arrest of two Hawala operators and recovered Rs 17.60 lakhs and $4000 (US dollars) from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Sunday.

Those arrested have been identified as Sukhjit Singh, a resident of Fatehpur and Ranbir Singh, a resident of Anngarh in Amritsar. Apart from recovering Indian and foreign currency, police teams have also recovered one HP Laptop containing crucial transaction records from the possession of accused persons.

The development came following meticulous investigations and sustained follow-up of backward and forward linkages in the arrest of accused Gursahib Singh and Jaswant Singh near Village Hardo Ratan after recovering 561 grams of heroin from their possession on Friday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Border Satinder Singh, while addressing a press conference said that during the ongoing investigation into the 561 gm Heroin seizure by the Amritsar Rural Police, the arrested accused exposed their links with two Hawala operators identified as Sukhjit Singh and Ranbir Singh, and other drug supply chains. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the arrested duo were facilitating illegal financial transactions linked to drug trafficking, he added.

The DIG said that further investigations are ongoing to establish backwards and forward linkages in this case. More arrests and recoveries are likely in coming days, he added.

Sharing operation details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amritsar Rural Maninder Singh acting on credible information, police team successfully apprehended both Hawala operators from India Gate, Chheherta in Amritsar and recovered Indian and Foreign currency along with one HP laptop from their possession. Further interrogation is underway to uncover more links in this Hawala network, he said.

The statement said a case FIR no. 57 dated 14-03-2025 has already been registered under sections 21-C, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Gharindha in Amritsar Rural.

Meanwhile, since the commencement of special campaign 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' on March 1, 2025, in the districts of Border Range Amritsar, as many as 337 drug smugglers have been arrested after registration of 192 cases under the NDPS Act. Police teams have recovered 41 Kg of Heroin, 1 Kg of ICE, Rs 26 lakh and 4000 US Dollars of Drug Money, six Motorcycles, nine four-wheelers and 21 Mobile Phones from their possession. (ANI)

