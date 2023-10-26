Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], October 26 (ANI): In a joint operation, Punjab Police and BSF recovered six packets of contraband items suspected to be heroin here on Thursday, said officials.

"On 26th October 2023, during afternoon hours, on specific information regarding consignment of contraband item, a joint search operation was launched by BSF and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Adhian, Gurdaspur," said a statement issued by BSF.

"Further, during a thorough search at about 3:30 pm, troops recovered one white colour big white packet which contained six small packets of contraband items suspected to be Heroin wrapped with silver adhesive tape from a farming field," the statement added.

Earlier in the day, the BSF deployed at the Amritsar border had foiled another attempt by smugglers to smuggle contraband drugs. The border security troops recovered 360 grams of heroin concealed in a bottle from Amritsar's Daoke village, said BSF in a release.

"On October 26, during the morning hours, based on specific information regarding the presence of contraband items, a search operation was launched by the BSF on the outskirts of Village Daoke, District Amritsar," according to a press release by the BSF.

On Thursday morning, during a thorough search at about 07:40 am, troops recovered one small bottle filled with suspected contraband item Heroin gross weight, approximately 360 gm, wrapped with yellow adhesive tape from a farming field, the release stated.

On Wednesday, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a China-made drone near the India-Pakistan border in the Amritsar district of Punjab.

The quadcopter (model: DJI Mavic 3 Classic) drone was recovered from a paddy field in Dhanoe Khurd village in Amritsar during a search operation.

"On October 25, during afternoon hours, on specific information regarding the presence of a drone, a search operation was launched by the BSF on the outskirts of Dhanoe Khurd village in Amritsar district," the BSF said.

The BSF is mandated to guard the 3,323-km India-Pakistan border. During the search operation at about 3 pm, a drone was recovered from a paddy field near Dhanoe Khurd village.With the fresh recovery, the BSF said its personnel managed to foil yet another attempt by smugglers to smuggle narcotics via drone. (ANI)

