Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], March 14 (ANI): The Border Security Force in a joint operation with the Punjab Police has recovered a bag containing six small packets of suspected heroin from a border village of Tarn Taran district.

The Public Relations Officer, Punjab Frontier, BSF, said in a statement on Thursday that based on "specific information," BSF troops and Punjab Police conducted a joint search operation on Wednesday evening.

"At about 9:05 pm, vigilant troops recovered one gray-colored bag (gross weight: 3.236 kg) suspected to contain heroin, with a metal hook and illuminating strips attached to it. Upon inspection, six small packets of suspected heroin were found inside the bag. This recovery occurred in a residential premises in Mehandipur village, Tarn Taran district," the PRO said.

The statement said a well-coordinated effort by the BSF and Punjab Police, aided by reliable information, successfully thwarted yet another attempt by a narco-syndicate to smuggle a substantial amount of narcotics into India from across the border. (ANI)

