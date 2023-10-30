Amritsar (Punjab) [India], October 30 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab police, in a joint operation, foiled another narcotics smuggling attempt during which a drone was also recovered on Monday, said a press release by BSF, Punjab Frontier.

On the basis of specific information received regarding the presence of a drone, a joint operation was launched by BSF and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Nestha village in Amritsar district during afternoon hours on Monday.

An assembled quadcopter drone was recovered from the farming field adjacent to Nestha village during the search operation.

Earlier, the BSF in a joint operation with the Punjab Police recovered a drone that had contraband items taped to it, said a press release by BSF on Saturday.

The search operation launched during the morning hours of Saturday at around 8:30 am led to the recovery of a drone that had contraband items, suspected to be heroin, attached to it with the help of tape, said the official statement.

The press release mentioned that the recovered drone was a quadcopter. (ANI)

