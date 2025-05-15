Sangrur (Punjab) [India], May 15 (ANI): Punjab Police on Thursday said it has uncovered a well-organised drug smuggling racket operating from within Sangrur Jail, leading to multiple arrests, including a senior jail official and seizure of contraband, firearms, and cash.

According to the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP), acting on credible intelligence, Sangrur Police conducted a raid inside the jail premises, which led to the recovery of nine mobile phones, four smartwatches, 50 grams of opium, and other banned items.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on May 15: Madhuri Dixit, Andy Murray, Zara Tindall and Ousmane Dembele - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 15.

https://x.com/DGPPunjabPolice/status/1922877734289559609

In a post on X, Punjab Police said, " In a significant breakthrough, Sangrur Police has uncovered a well-organised smuggling racket operating from within the Jail premises. Acting on credible intelligence, a raid inside the Jail led to the recovery of 9 mobile phones, four smartwatches, 50 grams of opium, and other contraband items. The preliminary investigation pointed to the involvement of a Class-IV employee, whose role in facilitating the smuggling activities came to light. Pursuing backwards and forward linkages, the investigation further led to the arrest of Manpreet Singh from Amritsar, an associate of inmate Gurvinder Singh, who is currently lodged in Sangrur Jail."

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 15, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The Punjab Police has reiterated its commitment to maintaining a zero-tolerance stance against "internal compromise with criminal elements." The police have assured that no individual, irrespective of their rank or position, will be spared if found involved in illicit activities.

"From Manpreet Singh's possession, police recovered 4 kg of Heroin, Rs 5.5 lakh in drug money, one Glock pistol, and live rounds. DSP Security, Sangrur Jail, and Gurpreet Singh were arrested for smuggling inside the jail during the investigation. He was found to be actively involved in the smuggling of drugs and mobile phones into the premises and had been receiving payments through UPI accounts linked to his family members. We are committed to a zero-tolerance policy against internal compromise or collusion with criminal elements," the post added on X.

The post added, "The investigation is ongoing, and further arrests and disclosures are expected. No individual, regardless of their rank or position, will be spared if found involved in illegal activities."

Reaffirming its dedication to ensuring the region's well-being, the Punjab Police remains steadfast in making Punjab drug-free and maintaining peace and harmony. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)