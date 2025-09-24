Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 24 (ANI): Acting on a backward linkage, the Punjab Police has busted a significant hawala network, recovering Rs 2.05 crore, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav. The operation was led by the Kapurthala Police, which arrested an associate involved in funding operations linked to the Ludhiana-based hawala operator.

DGP Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav said, "Acting swiftly on backward linkages, Kapurthala Police busts a major Hawala network, recovering ₹2.05 crore of Hawala money. The police team zeroed in on one #Ludhiana-based hawala operator, and arrested one associate who was involved in funding operations through Hawala."

He further highlighted ongoing efforts, saying, "Last week, #Kapurthala Police unearthed a large-scale online cyber-fraud scam in #Phagwara. A case was registered at PS Cyber Crime, Kapurthala, resulting in the arrest of 38 accused along with the seizure of 40 laptops, 67 mobile phones and ₹10 lakh of suspected Hawala money linked to the scam."

DGP Yadav added, "Further investigation is underway to expose and neutralise the entire nexus. @PunjabPoliceInd remains resolute in dismantling organised financial crime networks, curbing cyber fraud and safeguarding citizens' hard-earned money."

Earlier, in an intelligence-led operation amidst the ongoing drive to make Punjab a safe and secure state, Amritsar Commissionerate Police busted a cross-border organised arms smuggling module with the arrest of its six members and recovered six sophisticated weapons and Rs 5.75 lakh hawala money from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav.

Those arrested have been identified as Pargat Singh of village Vaan Tara Singh in Tarn Taran, Ajaybir Singh alias Ajay of Gali Punjab Singh in Amritsar, Karanbir Singh alias Karan of Pal Avenue in Amritsar, Ram of Pal Avenue in Amritsar, Mehakpreet Singh alias Rohit of Officer Colony in Amritsar and Dinesh Kumar of Adampur in Jalandhar. The recovered weapons include one 9MM Glock, three .30 bore PX5 pistols, one .32 bore and one .30 bore pistol.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the syndicate was being operated by the arrested accused, Mehakpreet Singh alias Rohit, under the directions of his foreign-based handlers via social media. During the operation, multiple recoveries were made at different stages of investigation, he said. (ANI)

