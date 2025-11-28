Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 28 (ANI): Reaffirming its commitment to combating organised crime and ensuring public safety, the Punjab Police has busted 962 gangster/criminal modules and arrested 2,536 gangsters/criminals, besides neutralising 24 across the state since April 2022, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday.

The DGP said the Bhagwant Singh Mann-led state government had constituted the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), headed by ADGP Promod Ban, to curb gangster activity in Punjab effectively.

Sharing key outcomes, DGP Yadav said Police teams have recovered 2,086 weapons, 564 vehicles used in criminal activities, 79 kg heroin and ₹4.69 crore drug money from the possession of arrested accused.

He said at least 324 exchanges of fire took place between the Police and criminals during this period, in which 24 gangsters/criminals were neutralised and 515 arrested, of whom 319 sustained injuries. "Unfortunately, three of our colleagues attained martyrdom, while 41 police personnel had sustained injuries during the exchange of fire," said the DGP.

Since its formation, the AGTF has led targeted operations against gangsters and shared real-time intelligence with field units to enable coordinated action across Punjab and other parts of the country. (ANI)

