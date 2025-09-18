New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): In a major crackdown on cross-border narco-terror networks, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police has busted two drug cartels, arresting six traffickers, including two women, and recovering 9.066 kg of heroin. The operation is part of Punjab's ongoing drive to make the state drug-free under the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Honey (18), Parmdeep Singh alias Paras (18), Harwinder Singh alias Hinda (19), Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi (25), Jasbir Kaur (40), and Kulwinder Kaur (54). This development comes just a day after police arrested Yasin Mohammed, an operative of Moga-based trafficker Jagpreet Singh alias Jagga, and recovered 7.1 kg of heroin from his possession.

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation revealed that foreign-based gangster Harpreet alias Happy Jatt of Jandiala Guru had direct links with Pakistan-based smugglers and was running the network using social media platforms. He added that two FIRs have been registered at Police Station Chheharta in Amritsar, and investigations are ongoing to trace the wider network and its cross-border linkages.

Commissioner of Police Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that in the first operation, accused Honey was caught with 20 gm of heroin, leading to the arrest of his accomplice Parmdeep with 5.032 kg. Further investigation led to the arrest of Harwinder Hinda and Gurpreet Gopi, from whom police recovered an additional 3.010 kg. The total recovery from this module stood at 8.062 kg. Bhullar revealed that Gurpreet and Parmdeep used to receive heroin consignments dropped by drones at pre-decided spots such as garbage piles or marked poles, and the consignment was then distributed on the instructions of Happy Jatt.

In another operation, two women smugglers, Jasbir Kaur and Kulwinder Kaur, were arrested with 1.004 kg of heroin. Jasbir Kaur was in direct contact with Pakistan-based smugglers, and both modules were linked to the same network. Two separate cases, FIR dated September 15, under sections 21-B, 21-C and 29 of the NDPS Act, and FIR dated September 17, 2025, under sections 21-C and 29 of the NDPS Act, have been registered at Police Station Chheharta, Amritsar. (ANI)

