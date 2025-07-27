Amritsar (Punjab) [India], July 27 (ANI): Amritsar Rural Police on Sunday busted a trans-border arms and drugs smuggling network backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and nabbed five key accused, an official statement said on Sunday.

The police have seized an assault rifle, 90 live cartridges of AK Rifle, ten live cartridges (9 mm), Rs 7.50 lakh drug money, a car and three mobile phones.

In a post on X, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav wrote, "In a significant breakthrough, Amritsar Rural Police, in close coordination with central agencies, dismantles a major trans-border smuggling network of sophisticated arms and drug money, operated by Pakistan-ISI backed handlers."

"The crackdown led to the arrest of five key accused --The seizure includes one AK Saiga 308 assault rifle with 2 magazines, two Glock pistols 9mm with 4 magazines, 90 live cartridges of AK Rifle, 10 live cartridges (9mm), Rs 7.50 lakh drug money, a car and 3 mobile phones," the X post added.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Jobanjit Singh alias Joban, resident of Village Rangharh, Gora Singh, resident of Village Rangharh, Shenshan alias Shalu, resident of Rasulpur Kallar, Amritsar, Sunny Singh alias Ganna, resident of Rasulpur Kallar, Amritsar, and Jaspreet Singh alias Motu, resident of Mugal Mangri, District Rupnagar.

The seized consignment was set to be delivered to an associate of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

"Preliminary investigation reveals the accused had direct links to Pakistan-based ISI operatives. The intercepted consignment was intended to be delivered to Nav @ Nav Pandori, a known associate of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, indicating a broader terror-gangster nexus," DGP Yadav wrote.

Earlier on Saturday, Amritsar Police arrested four drug smugglers and recovered 6.106 kg of heroin, the Amritsar Police said.

Among the arrested, Sarabjeet Joban has been identified as the kingpin of the network, with direct links to a notorious Pakistani smuggler named Rana.

"We have arrested four major smugglers and recovered 6.106 kg of heroin from them. Sarabjeet Joban has emerged as the kingpin. He was dropping consignments on the Indian side by identifying various locations for a long time," said Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar during a press briefing. (ANI)

