Chandigarh, Feb 21 (PTI) Punjab Police on Tuesday conducted a statewide cordon and search operation aimed at deterring anti-social elements and instilling a sense of security and safety among the public.

The operation was conducted on the directions of Director-General of Police Gaurav Yadav, according to an official statement.

The operation was conducted simultaneously in all 28 police districts from 11 am to 4 pm. Officers in the rank of additional director-general and inspector general from the Police Headquarters were deputed to supervise the operation in each district.

Commissioners and district police chiefs were told to plan the operation by identifying notorious or infamous 'mohallas' or villages where drugs are prevalent or that have become shelters or safe havens for criminals, according to the statement.

Yadav reiterated the aim of making Punjab a drugs-free state and eliminating the gangster culture.

Maintaining law and order and detection of crime are the police's topmost priority.

"These kinds of CASOs (cordon and search operations) at mass-scale level not only help in infusing fear among anti-social elements but also boost public confidence and increase the presence of the cops in the field," Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said.

Police teams cordoned off over 324 hotspot areas and frisked 5,781 people. Of these, 205 were arrested, Shukla added.

The police also registered 187 FIRs and arrested nine proclaimed offenders. They also recovered 2.8 kg heroin, besides other contraband, and Rs 2.20 lakh in drug money.

