Mohali, Apr 17 (PTI) Punjab Police Monday night conducted a search operation here.

However, police remained tight-lipped about the operation.

Though some reports suggested that two persons were detained in connection with the Amritpal Singh case, there was no official word on the same.

During the operation, police carried out a search at a house.

Police had launched a major crackdown last month against Amritpal Singh and the members of his "Waris Punjab De" outfit. The Khalistan sympathiser escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18 by switching vehicles and changing appearances.

Amritpal and his associates have been booked in several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

