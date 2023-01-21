Punjab, January 21: The Punjab government has deployed 400 police personnel to carry security checks in the state ahead of Republic Day, officials said on Saturday.

Officials said security checks are being conducted at many places including railway stations ahead of Republic Day. Republic Day 2023 Parade Tickets: Know Where And How to Book Ticket For R-Day Event at Kartavya Path in Delhi.

"We are inspecting the law and order situation here. Security checks are being conducted in many places including railway stations ahead of Republic Day. 400 police personnel have been deployed to carry out security check operations," AP Singh, IG Pathankot said while talking to ANI. Republic Day 2023 FAQs: Who Will Be the Chief Guest? When Is Flag Hoisting? When Does R-Day Parade Start? Know Everything Here.

"Action will be taken against people violating the law," Singh added.

