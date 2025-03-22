Patiala (Punjab) [India], March 21 (ANI): A case has been registered over the attack against a colonel and his son allegedly by cops in Patiala, the Punjab police said.

"A case FIR No. 69 dated March 21, 2025, has been registered in Police Station Civil Lines, Patiala on the statement of Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath as recorded on 14-03- 2025 regarding an unfortunate incident of assault by police officials which occurred on the intervening night of 13/14 March 2025," said the police in a statement.

The police said that the statement of Colonel Bath names the police officials who assaulted him and also gives the roles attributed to each person in the assault.

A High-Level Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by SPS. Parmar, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Punjab, and, including Sandeep Malik, Senior Superintendent of Police, Hoshiarpur and Manpreet Singh, PPS, Superintendent of Police, Rural, SAS Nagar has been constituted by the Director, Bureau of Investigation, Punjab for conducting investigations fairly and expeditiously, said the police.

The SIT has been directed to investigate a day-to-day basis for collection of evidence and further legal proceedings, to ensure that the culprits are proceeded against as per law.

A Punjab Police spokesperson stated that instructions have been issued to DIG Patiala Range to immediately transfer the concerned police officials out of District Patiala so that the investigation can be conducted fairly. The Spokesperson further added that all the 12 concerned police officials have been placed under suspension and Departmental Proceedings for major punishment have been initiated against them.

The Additional Director General of Police, Security, Punjab has been directed to provide adequate protection to the family of Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath.

According to the colonel, he and his son were thrashed by the cops over a parking dispute. (ANI)

