Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 18 (ANI): The Punjab Police has fixed the tenure limitation for MHCs, commonly known as Munshi, at any single police station or unit to a maximum of two years, as per the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, said an official statement.

A significant administrative move aimed at improving policing efficiency and ensuring accountability.

The order, issued by Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, reads, "In order to ensure accountability, improve policing efficiency and enhance professional development across the force, it is hereby ordered that the tenure of MHCs assigned to a specific police station or unit shall not exceed a period of two years at one location."

The order also mandated that upon completion of the two-year tenure, the officer shall be transferred to a different station or unit. This order is to be implemented immediately and strictly adhered to, with any non-compliance subject to disciplinary action, the release added.

Further, the release stated that DGP Gaurav Yadav emphasised that the move is purely administrative and is designed to ensure a dynamic and responsive policing system.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Punjab Police carried out an encounter at Bagiadhi village in Tarn Taran district evening.

Two accused sustained bullet injuries, while two others attempted to escape but were swiftly apprehended.

Tarn Taran SSP Abhimanyu Rana said, "The CIA team in Tarn Taran had received information that two smugglers living in the border area, Gurjant and Vijay, have been successful in getting the consignment through drones. Today, we received information that they are going to make a deal with Jashan and Sagar in the Chabhal police station area. When the CIA team raided, they started running and fired at the police. Vijay and Sagar were injured in the retaliatory firing, and have been admitted to the hospital. Three sophisticated pistols imported from Pakistan through drones, 7 kg of opium have been recovered." (ANI)

