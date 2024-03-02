Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 2 (ANI): In yet another move towards fulfilling Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's vision to introduce technology like artificial intelligence to improve traffic management and save lives, Punjab Police on Saturday entered into a groundbreaking Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with Plaksha University Punjab which will help to promote safe and sustainable transport practices.

According to an official statement, the MoU was signed between Additional Director General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety) AS Rai and Registrar of Plaksha University Punjab Sanjay Bhatnagar in the presence of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav. Professor Srikant Srinivasan and team members of the IoT Lab, along with Research Associates from the Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre were also present on the occasion.

ADGP AS Rai said that the collaboration between Punjab Police and Plaksha University Punjab is poised to revolutionise road safety and traffic management in Punjab through multifaceted cooperation. "We aim to develop state-of-the-art expertise in traffic management, control, and road safety engineering. This includes joint initiatives such as road safety audits, m-policing, and e-policing, and conducting applied research to inform evidence-based policymaking," he said.

He said both organisations will harness advanced technologies including artificial intelligence and data analytics to develop intelligent traffic management systems and predictive analytics models. Additionally, joint initiatives will enhance the training programs for the Sadak Surakhiya Force personnel, empowering them with the latest knowledge and skills in traffic management and accident prevention, said the ADGP.

Professor Srikant Srinivasan, emphasising the collaboration's significance, said that this partnership heralds a new era in road safety research and innovation. By combining the expertise of academia and law enforcement, we can address pressing challenges and develop holistic solutions for safer roads, he added.

Echoing his sentiments, Sanjay Bhatnagar expressed optimism about the partnership's potential to drive innovation. "Plaksha University Punjab is dedicated to reimagining higher education and driving innovation to address societal challenges. Through this partnership, we look forward to contributing our expertise in research and technology to support the state's initiatives in traffic management and road safety," he remarked.

Traffic Advisor Punjab and Director Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre Navdeep K Asija by integrating technology with the efforts of the Sadak Surakhiya Force, the partnership aims to foster a culture of safety on the roads, engage communities through educational campaigns, and drive innovation in road safety practices. (ANI)

