Punjab [India], November 22 (ANI): The Director General of Police Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday that three people with "links" to an alleged Pakistan-based terror module have been arrested.

The arrests were made by the Counter Intelligence Bathinda.

"Eight weapons, nine Magazines and 30 live cartridges have been recovered," he added.

"In a major breakthrough, Counter Intelligence Bathinda has arrested three persons linked to an ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module," DGP Punjab posted on X, formerly (Twitter).

DGP Yadav further added in his post that the arrested persons were in contact with persons currently lodged in Sangrur jail under the Unlawful (Activities Prevention) UAPA Act.

A case has been registered at the Bathinda Cantt Police Station, the official said.

"Further investigations are ongoing to uncover forward and backward linkages," He said.

DGP Yadav said that Punjab police are fully committed to maintaining peace in the state as per directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

In October, Punjab police averted targeted attacks in the state bordering Pakistan by busting a terrorist module with the arrest of two operatives and seized one pistol and 10 live cartridges from their possession, as per officials.

In this case, DGP, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav had said that the arrested operatives were backed by Pakistan-based terrorist Rinda and operated by US-based gangster Happy Passia. (ANI)

