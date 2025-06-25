New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has got a youth from Uttarakhand rescued from a cowshed in Punjab following an intervention by BJP MP Anil Baluni.

The youth, kept like a bonded labourer for over 15 years, was allegedly forced to work at a cowshed in Dinewal village of Punjab's Tarn Taran district, Baluni said on Wednesday.

Baluni, MP from Garhwal in Uttarakhand and BJP chief spokesperson, reached out to Kataria following a viral video on social media which showed the person tending to cattle under exploitative conditions.

Baluni said, "Thanks to the quick intervention and swift action of Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, a youth from Narayanbagad region in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand was rescued from bonded labour after 15 long years."

Kataria directed Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav to take prompt action. Yadav mobilised the Tarn Taran district police, which located the victim within hours and rescued him from the custody of the cowshed owner, a statement said.

Efforts to send the rescued youth back to his native village in Narayanbagad have been initiated and a case has been registered against the cowshed owner.

Baluni said such compassionate leadership from the governor and DGP strengthens people's faith in justice and gives hope to the vulnerable.

