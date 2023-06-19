Chandigarh, Jun 19 (PTI) The Punjab Police conducted a security review of all religious places in the state over the weekend, a top official said on Monday.

During the two-day drive covering gurdwaras, temples, churches and mosques across all 28 police districts, police teams reviewed security arrangements and also ensured that CCTV cameras are installed and functioning, Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Youth Chained, Forced To Act Like Dog in Bhopal; Three Held After Video Goes Viral.

The special checking was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, he added.

Shukla said commissioners and senior superintendents of police were directed to depute an adequate number of teams to visit all religious places in their jurisdiction and hold security review meetings with priests and members of management committees.

Also Read | Jharkhand Monsoon Update: Southwest Monsoon Sets Foot in the State, Covers Four Districts, Says Met Department.

At least 698 teams involving over 4,000 police personnel checked as many as 16,118 gurdwaras, 4,263 temples, 1,930 churches and 777 mosques across the state.

The entire drive was held under the supervision of range inspector generals of police, the statement said.

Shukla also urged management committees of all religious places to remain alert and vigilant in order to prevent untoward incidents.

He asked them to ensure weekly checking of all CCTV cameras on their premises and to depute security guards at the entry gates.

Directions were issued to increase police patrolling around all religious places.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)