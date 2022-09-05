Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 5 (ANI): Punjab police have registered FIR and started searching for the organisers of the Mohali fair, where a swing crashed from a height of 50 feet on Sunday.

The police have registered FIR against the organisers and also started raiding multiple locations across Punjab in order to find the organisers and the management of the fair, who are currently fleeing.

All the people who got injured after the accident and were admitted to different hospitals have been discharged now, confirmed the police.

"All the people who were injured after yesterday's incident, have been safely discharged now and they have reached their homes. We have registered FIR Number 123 against the organisers and the fare management. The FIR has been registered under Sections 323, 337 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). We have carried out multiple raids across locations in order to find them," the SHO told ANI.

Earlier, on Sunday a swing broke mid-air in Punjab's Mohali during a fair and crashed down from a height of 50 feet with nearly 50 people on board.

The injured persons which included children and women were shifted to the hospital soon after the incident.

According to an official, the organisers of the fare had permission to organise the event till September 4, however, a board notifying the extension of the deadline of the fair was put up on the spot which mentioned September 11 as the deadline.

The local shopkeepers who had their markets in the fare are now returning back.

"We are returning back, what else can we do, we were just running our shops," one of the local shopkeepers said.

"The swing fell down from a large height and it created a panic situation. But, we can't say that it's anyone's fault, after all the swing is a machine only. But, the management should be a little proactive regarding these things," another shopkeeper said.

DSP Harsimran Singh Bal said that no one will be spared if any mistake is found on the part of the organisers and the management.

"We have come to know so far that they had permission to organise the show. However, no one would be spared if there was a mistake committed on their part. Strict action will be taken according to the law. We have admitted all the injured persons to the civil hospital," said the DSP.

Civil doctor Dr Subhash said that as many as five persons were admitted and "were not in serious condition".

However, the locals who were present on the spot during the incident claimed that no safety measures were taken in the conduct of the fair. (ANI)

