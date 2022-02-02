Chandigarh, Feb 1 (PTI) Punjab Congress leader Mohinder Singh Kaypee on Tuesday alleged his party "played fraud" with him by not giving him a poll ticket despite the assurance of changing the candidate from Adampur constituency in Jalandhar.

The Congress had on January 15 announced Sukhwinder Kotli as its candidate for the Adampur (SC) seat. Kaypee was miffed over the denial of the ticket to him.

Kaypee, a former Punjab Congress chief, claimed that he was assured by the party's Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary that he would be fielded from the Adampur seat.

He claimed that he was also assured the Congress' authorisation letter would be handed over to him on Tuesday to enable him to file his nomination.

After getting assurance, he reached the office of the returning officer in Jalandhar for filing his nomination papers. Kaypee claimed that the party gave the authorization letter to Sukhwinder Kotli at the last moment.

Notably, February 1 was the last day for submitting nominations for the February 20 Assembly polls, leaving Kaypee with no chance to enter the fray even as an Independent.

"The party played fraud with me. It is discarding me," alleged the former MP and said that he will decide the next course of action soon.

The scrutiny of nominations will be done on February 2 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is February 4. Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.

