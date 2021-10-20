Chandigarh, Oct 20 (PTI) The Covid tally in Punjab rose to 6,02,113 on Wednesday with 33 fresh cases, while one coronavirus-related fatality was reported in the state, according to a medical bulletin.

With one death reported from Muktsar, the toll reached 16,550.

Of the fresh cases, Ludhiana reported eight infections, followed by five in Pathankot and four in Faridkot, among others.

The number of active cases in the state rose to 232 from 216 on Tuesday.

Fifteen more people have recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,85,331, the bulletin stated.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported two new coronavirus cases, taking the total count to 65,312.

With no fresh death in the last 24 hours, the toll stood at 820 in the Union Territory.

There are 24 active cases in the city, while 64,468 people have recovered from the disease.

